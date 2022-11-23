Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to $18.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 50.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 2.76 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 15.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $341,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

