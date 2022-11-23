Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

