Morgan Stanley Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $31.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $10,947,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

