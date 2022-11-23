Wells Fargo & Company Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $67.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.