Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.