StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SPPI. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
