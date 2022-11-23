Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

SAL opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.