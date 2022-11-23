StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of 82.04 and a beta of -0.18. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

