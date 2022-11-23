Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

