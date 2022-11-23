REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $50.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,703 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.