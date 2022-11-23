Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.08 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

