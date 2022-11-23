SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Articles

