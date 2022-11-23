StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

