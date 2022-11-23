StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

RGLS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

