Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.92. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.