Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

