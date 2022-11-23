Comparing Kyndryl (KD) & Its Rivals

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kyndryl to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.58 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.47

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -246.45% -216.41% -11.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 253 1674 2873 58 2.56

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Kyndryl’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kyndryl rivals beat Kyndryl on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.