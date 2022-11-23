DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,419.75.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $118.57.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.