Contrasting Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and Nexien BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$53.99 million ($0.86) -2.73 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 1 2 1 3.00 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InflaRx and Nexien BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 212.06%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Risk & Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -34.25% -29.50% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nexien BioPharma beats InflaRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company also develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the undisclosed chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; and IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. The company is based in Glendale, Colorado.

