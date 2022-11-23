Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $11.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 0.8 %

Marqeta Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.19. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.