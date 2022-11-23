IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $257.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average of $210.49. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

