Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.91.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 2.36. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Targa Resources by 103.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.