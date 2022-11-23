Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.77.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.81 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

