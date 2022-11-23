Research Analysts Set Expectations for Target Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.35. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.