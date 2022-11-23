Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $45.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

