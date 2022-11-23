Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 125,243 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.