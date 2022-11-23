Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

