Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.5 %

TRIB opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

