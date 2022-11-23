UBS Group Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

