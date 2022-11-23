UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
About UTStarcom
Further Reading
