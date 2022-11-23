SVB Leerink Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $30.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.6 %

TWST stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

