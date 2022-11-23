Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

