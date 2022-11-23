Citigroup Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $11.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

