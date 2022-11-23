Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $43.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 593.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,367 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $2,995,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

