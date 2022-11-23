Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

