Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

