U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Cut to $10.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of USAU stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

