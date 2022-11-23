BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.48.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

