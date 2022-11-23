Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.84 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.