Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.79 on Monday. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

