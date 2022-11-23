StockNews.com Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to “Sell”

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $75.57 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

