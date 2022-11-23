Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of STRM opened at $1.84 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

