Robert W. Baird Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
