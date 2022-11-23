Robert W. Baird Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

About Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

