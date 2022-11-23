Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

UPLD opened at $7.33 on Monday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

