Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

PG stock opened at $145.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

