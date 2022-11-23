StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
OncoCyte Company Profile
