StockNews.com Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Strong-Buy”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

