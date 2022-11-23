StockNews.com Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Strong-Buy”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
