Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Newmont Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.13 on Monday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 119,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,101,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after buying an additional 266,681 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

