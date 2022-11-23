Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price to $50.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
Children’s Place Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.50 on Monday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
