SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
STKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
SunOpta Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
Insider Activity at SunOpta
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.