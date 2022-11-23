SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

STKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

